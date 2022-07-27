ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY22 guidance at $5.15-$5.45 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICF International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several research firms have commented on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

