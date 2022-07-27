Imperial Petroleum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 37,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical volume of 22,254 call options.

IMPP stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.54.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

