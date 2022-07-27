Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on PI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $606,135. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,585,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.