Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $26.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.