Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

