Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million.

TSE:INE opened at C$18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.89 and a 1-year high of C$22.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.48.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

