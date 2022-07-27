Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $138.97 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average of $141.11.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

