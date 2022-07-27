Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.36.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC stock opened at C$181.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.87. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$190.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The firm has a market cap of C$31.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.