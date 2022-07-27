Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 137,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 140,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

