Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 8,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 20,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.