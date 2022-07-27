Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 8,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 20,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.