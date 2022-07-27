Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.00. 8,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

