Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

