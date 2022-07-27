Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

