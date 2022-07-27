Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 14,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

