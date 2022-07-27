Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. 6,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 8,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.