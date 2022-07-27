Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

