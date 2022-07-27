INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $466.37

Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.37 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 460.56 ($5.55). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 464 ($5.59), with a volume of 33,193 shares traded.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.12. The company has a market capitalization of £155.60 million and a P/E ratio of 437.74.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Insider Activity

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($5,891.57).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

