Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 52,991 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,190 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,608.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

