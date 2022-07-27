Investors Purchase High Volume of Zscaler Call Options (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 32,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 164% compared to the average daily volume of 12,254 call options.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.