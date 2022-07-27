iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.24 and last traded at $117.48. Approximately 13,454,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,308,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.39.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.