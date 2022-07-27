iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.24 and last traded at $117.48. Approximately 13,454,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,308,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.