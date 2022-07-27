iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.82 and last traded at $68.02. Approximately 35,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 147,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65.
