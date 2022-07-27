iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Position Reduced by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45.
