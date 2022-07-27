iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 105,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 324,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.
