iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $380.41 and last traded at $381.83. 820,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,473,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.63 and its 200 day moving average is $429.48.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.