iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.