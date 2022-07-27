J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

