Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $941,011 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jabil Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 36.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

