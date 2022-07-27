Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 109.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

