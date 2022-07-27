Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PageGroup plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PageGroup in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for PageGroup’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

