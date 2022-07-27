Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

