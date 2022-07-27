Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.91 EPS.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
