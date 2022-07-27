Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.