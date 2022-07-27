Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after buying an additional 948,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.