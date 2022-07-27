Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %
JNJ opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
