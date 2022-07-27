JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target to CHF 770

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LZAGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.25.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

