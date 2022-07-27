JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 70.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

