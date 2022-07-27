JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 277

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.20.

Sika Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SXYAY opened at $22.80 on Monday. Sika has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

