JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

