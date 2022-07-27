JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

