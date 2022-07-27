JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

