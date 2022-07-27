JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

