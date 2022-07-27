JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

