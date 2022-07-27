JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.6% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 413,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,345,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 191,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

