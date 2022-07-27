Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several research firms have commented on JGHHY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

