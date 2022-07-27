Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading Down 6.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 155,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 270,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth $94,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

