Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 1160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.18%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $230,525 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 139,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

