Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.24

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and traded as low as $38.99. Kenon shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 37,206 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kenon Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

