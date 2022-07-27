Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

