Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -123.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

