KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($74.49) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

KNYJY stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.